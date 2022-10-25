Apple’s iMessage, FaceTime are back online [Update]

Update 10/25/2022 2:19pm ET: As of roughly 2pm ET, iMessage and FaceTime seem to be back online.

Some Apple device users have been experiencing some issues with iMessage and FaceTime.

Since 12pm ET/9am PT, hundreds of people have gone to Downdetector to report outages. On its status page, the tech giant confirmed the service disruptions, although at the time of writing it says it’s resolved the issues. It’s

Earlier today, #imessagedown was trending on Twitter with over 30,000 tweets.

Everyone coming on Twitter to confirm iMessage is not working pic.twitter.com/QtHZGDFe2A — Adam (@FGRAdam) October 25, 2022

It’s worth noting that WhatsApp also experienced service issues today, although parent company Meta has resolved those.

