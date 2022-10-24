Here’s how the new iPad (2022) compares to its predecessor

Apple revealed its redesigned entry-level 10.9-inch iPad last week that features a USB-C port alongside a more squared-off design, giving it a look similar to its Pro and Air counterparts.

The new iPad starts at a slightly higher cost than its predecessor, though it includes upgrades that make every penny spent on it worth the price in some respects.

Check out some of the upgrades below and decide whether the new iPad suits your needs, or if the older model is a better option for you.

iPad (2021) iPad (2022) Display 10.2-inch IPS Retina LCD display, 2160 x 1620 pixel resolution 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 1640 x 2360 pixel resolution Processor Apple A13 Bionic A14 RAM Storage 32GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 250.6 x 174.1x 7.5mm 248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm Weight 490g 477g Rear Facing Camera 1.2-megapixel (f/2.4 aperture) 12-megapixel (f/1.8 wide) Front Facing Camera 7-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) 12-megapixel (f/2.4, ultrawide) OS iPadOS 16 iPadOS 16 Battery Network Connectivity Wi-Fi up to 802.11.ac, LTE (23 bands), Bluetooth 5.0, GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE LTE/5G Sensors Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Fingerprint (top-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date Misc Silver, Space Gray Colours: Silver, Blue, Pink, Yellow

Display and design

The new 10th-gen iPad features a significantly bigger display than its predecessor. While last year’s model featured a 10.2-inch IPS Retina LCD display, its successor now features a 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display with a higher 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution. Both displays feature the same 500 nits max brightness and a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

The tablet features smaller bezels, similar to those found on the iPad Air. This allows the new iPad to sport a bigger display, while having an overall smaller footprint. In terms of dimensions, the 2021 iPad measured in at 250.6 x 174.1x 7.5mm, while its successor is smaller, measuring 248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm.

The 2022 iPad is also slightly lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 477g, compared to 490g for the 2021 iPad.

The new tablet features Touch ID built into the power button, hence the old centre-aligned physical home button has been omitted. Similarly, the centre-aligned selfie camera now sits in the centre of the tablet when held in landscape orientation, compared to its predecessor, which had the selfie camera positioned in the middle when held in portrait orientation.

Another welcome change with the 2022 iPad is the addition of a USB-C port, over the lighting port, as seen on older iPads.

The new iPad has a more modern look overall, which I feel will save the line going forward, considering that its predecessor’s chunky and bold aesthetic was starting to feel stale and old with time.

Internals

The 2022-released iPad runs on Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset (introduced with the iPhone 12 series), an expected upgrade over last generation’s iPad A13 Bionic chipset (introduced with the iPhone 11 series). The new chip is expected to deliver better performance when it comes to editing and gaming on the iPad, while also making normal everyday usage feel smoother and last longer.

The new iPad also received an upgrade with RAM. The 2022 iPad features 4GB of RAM, compared to its predecessor’s 3GB RAM. Both the 2021 and 2022-released iPads are available in 64GB and 256GB storage variants in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+Cellular models.

Further, we don’t know the exact battery size of the new iPad, however, we do know that its predecessor features an 8,557 mAh cell, so we’d expect the new iPad to feature the same or a bigger battery. Additionally, the inclusion of a more power-efficient A16 Bionic chip should result in better day-to-day battery life. According to Apple, both iPads feature “up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video,” and “up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network.”

Both generations of the iPad feature TouchID, a three-axis gyro, an accelerometer, ambient light sensors and a barometer.

Cameras

The new 2022 Apple iPad received significant updates when it comes to photography and videography. The iPad features a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, compared to its predecessor’s 8-megapixel f/2.4 aperture sensor. Both devices feature up to 5x digital zoom, while only the new iPad features smart HDR 3 for photos.

When it comes to video recording, the new iPad can record 4K video at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, while the 2021-released iPad was limited to 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps or 30 fps. Further, the 2022 iPad has Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps, while its predecessor was limited to Slo-mo video support for 720p at 120 fps.

The front camera remains almost identical. Both iPads feature a 12-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture, 2x zoom out, centre-stage support, and a Retina Flash. The 2022 iPad, however, features smart HDR 3 for photos, while its predecessor was limited to HDR photos.

Further, as mentioned above, the front camera on the 2022 iPad now sits in the middle of the bezel when your iPad is in landscape orientation, making it a better device for video calls, especially when used with a case that has a kickstand.

Colours and Pricing

While the older 2021-released iPad was only available in ‘Space Grey’ and ‘Silver’ colourways, the new 2022 iPad is available in a wider range of more vibrant and playful colour options, namely Blue, Pink, Silver and Yellow.

The 2021 iPad starts at $449 for the 64GB Wi-Fi option and maxes out at $829 for the 256GB Wi-Fi+Cellular model. The newer 2022 model, on the other hand, starts at $599 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and maxes out at $999 for the 256GB Wi-Fi+Cellular variant.

Which one to buy?

If you already own the 2021-released iPad, upgrading to the 2022 model wouldn’t necessarily be the smartest decision. Although the new model features a sleeker and more modern design, alongside minor chip and camera upgrades, it doesn’t do anything that its predecessor can not.

On the other hand, if you own an iPad released prior to 2021, or haven’t entered the iPad game yet, buying the latest device can never do you wrong. The upgrades it offers to pre-2021 devices are significant and can appeal to casual and productivity users alike.

The new 10th-gen iPad is available to order now and launches on October 26th.

Image credit: Apple