Annapurna Interactive’s A Memoir Blue coming to iOS on November 3

Another indie game from Annapurna Interactive is heading to iOS.

The boutique publisher has announced that A Memoir Blue, an interactive poem from New York-based Cloisters Interactive, will hit iOS on November 3rd. The game debuted on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox consoles (including Game Pass), Nintendo Switch and PC in February.

In A Memoir Blue, a superstar athlete reconnects with her inner child to deepen her love for her late mother. Notably, the game incorporates hand-drawn and 3D art to bring her memories to life in a unique magical-realist way.

The most recent Annapurna game to come to iOS was Hindsight in August — interestingly, another narrative-driven experience about a woman and her late mother. The publisher also made waves earlier this year with the cat game Stray.

Image credit: Annapurna Interactive