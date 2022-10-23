I bought Incase’s pricey AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) charging case lanyard so you don’t have to

If you follow me on Twitter, you know that I like to purchase over-priced Apple accessories, with Apple’s $25 Polishing Cloth being the most notable example (it’s pricey but still really great — in a sense, you get what you pay for).

The latest edition of this non-sensical interest of mine is Incase’s $17.95 AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) lanyard. Is this pricey lanyard worth it? No, but it’s still impressive.

The part of the lanyard that attaches to the AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) charging case’s built-in loop is braided, and so is its wrist strap. It feels sturdy and not as if it could break at any moment, which should be expected from a lanyard that costs nearly $20.

Other notable features include a small plastic clip right before the wrist strap. Though I didn’t realize it at first, this clip lets you create a wrist strap or loop, making the Lanyard easier to attach and remove from a purse or bag. I found myself using this feature quite frequently to attach the AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) to the inside of the backpack I use for work or my fanny pack I wear like a satchel. I found that this helped me grab the wireless earbuds more quickly and be aware of exactly where they are in my bag at all times.

Of course, you could use pretty much any lanyard with Apple’s new wireless earbuds, including this one that looks nearly as good as Incase’s offering for just $6.75 on Amazon or even buy this lanyard that looks mysteriously identical to Incase’s that costs $1.58 on AliExpress.

And that’s it. Incase’s AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) Lanyard is high-quality, and you’ll likely be happy with it if you have $20 to spend on it. Everyone else should just head to their local Dollarama and buy the cheapest lanyard they can find.