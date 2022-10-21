Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [Oct. 17-23]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Men

After her husband commits suicide, Harper retreats to the English countryside, only to soon discover that a strange man is stalking her.

Men was written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina) and stars Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) and Rory Kinnear (James Bond series).

Original theatrical release date: May 20th, 2022

Prime Video Canada release date: October 20th, 2022

Genre: Horror-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Stream Men here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Raymond and Ray [Apple Original]

Two half-brothers come together after the death of their father, with whom they both had a complicated relationship.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 20th, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Stream Raymond and Ray here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

The full list of what’s coming to Apple TV+ Canada this month can be found here.

Crave

Buffy Saint-Marie: Carry It On [Crave Original]

Winnipeg’s Madison Thomas (Ruthless Souls) directs this documentary about the life and career of Indigenous-Canadian singer-songwriter and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie (the Oscar-winning song “Up Where We Belong”).

Crave release date: October 21st, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Stream Buffy Saint-Marie: Carry It On here.

Terror Train (2022)

On a Halloween party train, college senior Alana must stop an unknown assailant from killing all of the passengers off one by one.

A remake of the Jamie Lee Curtis-led 1980 cult classic of the same name (also on Crave), Terror Train was directed by Quebec City’s Phillipe Gagnon (Moi) and stars Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls), Montreal’s Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek) and Toronto’s Corteon Moore (Slasher). It’s also worth noting that the movie was filmed in Montreal.

Crave release date: October 21st, 2022

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Stream Terror Train here.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Down on his luck, famed actor Nick Cage (Leaving Las Vegas) takes a job at a wealthy fan’s birthday party, only to get caught up in a CIA mission.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was directed by Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment) and stars Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Sharon Horgan (Divorce) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project).

Original theatrical release date: April 22nd, 2022

Crave release date: October 21st, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Stream The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Netflix

From Scratch [Netflix Original]

An American woman fall in love with a chef in Italy, but his health issues threaten their future together.

Based on Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, From Scratch was created by Tembi and Attica Locke and stars Zoe Saldaña (Avatar), Eugenio Mastrandrea (A.C.A.B. — All Cops Are Bastards), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall) and Keith David (Greenleaf).

Netflix Canada release date: October 21st, 2022

Genre: Romantic drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (50 to 58 minutes each)

Stream From Scratch here.

The School for Good and Evil [Netflix Original]

Two best friends are whisked away to a magical school for future heroes and villains.

Based on Somain Chainani’s book of the same name, The School for Good and Evil was co-written and directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and stars Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus), Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical — The Series), Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix trilogy) and Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery).

Netflix Canada release date: October 19th, 2022

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes

Stream The School for Good and Evil here.

The Stranger [Netflix Original]

An undercover cop forms a close connection with a murder suspect while trying to get him to confess.

The Stranger was directed by Thomas M. Wright and stars Joel Edgerton (Boy Erased), Sean Harris (Mission Impossible series) and Steve Mouzakis (Where The Wild Things Are).

Netflix Canada release date: October 19th, 2022

Genre: Crime thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

Stream The Stranger here.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 [Netflix Original]

This new batch of perplexing cases includes a young athlete who was hit by a train, a beloved father who was brutally murdered and over 300 reports of a possible UFO sighting.

It’s worth noting that Montreal’s Shawn Levy (Free Guy) serves as an executive producer on the series. Additionally, if you have a tip on an unsolved mystery or a story you want submitted, you can do so here.

Netflix Canada release date: October 18th, 2022 (first three episodes, three new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Nine episodes (around 50 minutes each)

Stream Unsolved Mysteries here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s column.

Image credit: Netflix