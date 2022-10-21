PlayStation’s Halloween sale discounts a lot of spooky games

The PlayStation Store is running a Halloween sale that discounts titles like Dying Light 2, Evil Dead, Dead by Daylight and more.

Here are some of the games at a discounted rate. This sale ends on November 2nd.

PlayStation also has a Essentials Pick sale offering games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Stray, and Madden NFL 23 PS5.

You can check out the full list of games, here.

Image credit: Sony