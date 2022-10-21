Nintendo graces us with a rare $25 discount on Switch exclusives

Nintendo is offering $25 off select notable Switch titles at several retailers.

What’s a little different with this offer is that the sale is only running at certain retailers during specific time periods. From October 20th to the 26th, the offers are available at London Drugs, The Source and Walmart, and from October 21st to October 27th, the deal is available at Best Buy and GameStop. You can find a full breakdown on Nintendo’s website.

While a lot of these titles go on sale frequently, this is still a pretty good deal, especially if you’ve been waiting for a price drop on any of these games.

Below are all of the deals:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: was $79.99, now $54.99

Nintendo Switch Sports: was $64.99, now $54.99

Yoshi’s Crafted World: was $79.99, now $54.99

New Pokémon Snap: was $79.99, now $54.99

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: was $79.99, now $54.99

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: was $79.99, now $54.99

Metroid Dread Amiibo 2-pack: was $39.99, was $34.99

Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo: was $29.99, now $24.99

Image credit: Nintendo

