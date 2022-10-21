Best Buy launches several Black Friday deals a month early

Far ahead of Black Friday on November 25th, Best Buy has launched several early offers tied to the annual sale extravaganza, including deals on Google devices, Garmin products, Samsung wearables and more.

Best Buy says that all of its ‘Black Friday Price Now‘ deals offer a guarantee that if the retailer lowers the price during its actual Black Friday sale, the company will refund the difference. For Best Buy’s weekly ‘Top Deals,’ follow this link.

Below are all of Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers:

Corsair K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming KB: $79.99 (save $79)

Insignia Wired Mouse/Keyboard NSPNC8001C: $22.99 (save $7)

Swann 4K 8 CH DVR 6 x Enforcer Cams: $439.99 (save $140)

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): $64.99 (save $65)

Google Nest Hub Max: $219.99 (save $80)

Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit: $219.99 (save $60)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Smarter Kit 7 Pk: $199.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249.99 (save $29)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat: $129.99 (save $20)

Garmin Approach S10: $129.99 (save $70)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $259.99 (save $140)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: $369.99 (save $70)

Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine: $499.99 (save $100)

Vitamix 6500 STand Blender Platinum $399.99 (save $400)

Kalorik FT 44845 SS 5.3 Qt Air Fryer: $84.99 (save $135)

Bella Pro 5.7L Air Fryer Touch S/S: $109.99 (save $110)

Nordicktrack 100LB Select Weight 2x50lbea: $349.99 (save $50)

Nordicktrack C 700 Treadmill: $999.99 (save $700)

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro: $899.99 (save $200)

Celestron 22035 70 DX Portable Telescrop: $129.99 (save $70)

