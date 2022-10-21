Amazon Echo Show 5 is 50 percent off today

Amazon is having a sale on its popular Echo Show 5 smart home device.
While not the newest member to its collection of Alexa-enabled products, the Echo Show 5 is a great addition to your home, office or kitchen.
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera is $59.99 (Save 40%)
- Echo Show 5 with Free Smart Bulb with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $59.99 (save 50%)
The Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display and comes with 6-months of free Amazon Music.
Source: Amazon Canada