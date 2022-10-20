Telus named 5G connectivity partner for first Canadian zero-emission vehicle

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association of Canada (APMA) has selected Telus as the exclusive 5G provider for Project Arrow.

The project encompasses the first electric, zero-emission vehicle designed, engineered and built in Canada. Telus’ 5G access will help the project with vehicle telematics, infotainment and driver assistance services.

The electric vehicle (EV) industry in Canada is a lucrative business, according to Clean Energy Canada, which states Canada ticks all the boxes to build an EV industry worth $48 billion annually.

“By leveraging its world-leading networks and emerging technologies like 5G, Telus is spearheading innovations in the connected vehicle industry that support our economy and deliver a healthier, greener future for our communities,” the company said in an email announcing the partnership.

Image credit: Project Arrow