The Motorola Edge (2022) is now available in Canada.

The handset is available for $899.99 directly from Motorola, or you can purchase it from Telus, Rogers, Bell, Fido, Virgin Mobile and Koodo.

The phone features a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

It also features a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM.

Image credit:Motorola

Source: Motorola