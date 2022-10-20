Here’s where to stream classic Halloween movies

Halloween is less than two weeks away, and if you’re someone who loves the spooky classics, this post is for you.
We’ve listed first where you can stream the movies, and if it doesn’t have very many streaming options, we’ve also included where you can rent them.
Below is a list of all the Halloween Classics and the streaming apps you can find them on:
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown – Apple TV+
- Rocky Horror Picture Show – Disney+
- Hocus Pocus – Disney+
- Harry Potter – Crave
- The Omen (1976) – Disney+
- Scream (1996) – Prime Video, Crave, Paramount Plus, Starz
- The Addams Family (1991) – Netflix, Paramount Plus
- The Addams Family Values (1993) – Netflix
- Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988) – Rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Cineplex, etc. for $4.99
- Mean Girls – Crave
- Rosemary’s Baby (1968) – Rent Apple TV+ for $1.99
- A Nightmare on Elm Street – Crave (Starz), Starz
- The Haunted Mansion – Disney+
- Friday the 13th – Paramount Plus
- The Shining – Crave
- Halloween (1978) – Shudder, AMC+
- Halloweentown (1998) – Disney+
- Child’s Play (1988) – MGM, AMC+
- Beetlejuice (1988) – Crave
- Get Out – Rent on Apple TV, Google Play for $4.99
- Edward Scissorhands (1990) – Disney+
- Ghostbusters (1984) – CTV, – Rent on Google Play for $3.99, Apple TV+ for $4.99
- Carrie (1976) – MGM, AMC+ – Rent on Apple TV for $0.99
- The Exorcist (1973) – Crave (Starz) – Rent on Google Play $3.99, Apple TV $4.99
- Casper (1995) – Netflix, Crave, Hayu, Starz,
- The Blair Witch Project (1999) – Netflix, Crave (Starz)
- The Craft (1996) – CTV, – Rent on Google Play for $3.99, Apple TV for $4.99
- Paranormal Activity (2007) – Paramount +, Rent on Prime Video for $1.99
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993) -Rent on Apple TV/Google Play for $4.99
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) – Disney+
- Frankenweenie – Disney+
- Sleepy Hollow – Paramount Plus – Rent on Prime Video for $1.99
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – Tubi, MGM, Hoopla – Rent on Apple TV for $0.99, Prime Video for $1.99
- Psycho (1960) – Crave (Starz), Starz