Superfan Nav Bhatia shows off Raptors 2019 championship ring in Google Pixel 7 ad

Google’s new ad for the Pixel 7 series features the “greatest pick up game of all time.”

Set on a basketball court and featuring the best NBA stars, Google’s Pixel 7 is on full display through its various features.

But the ad seems to be equal parts showing off the new device and friendly banter.

Part of this is displayed through the appearance of Canadians Simu Liu and Nav Bhatia. While only appearing for a couple of seconds, the pair manage to diss Jimmy Goldstein, an American businessman labelled a superfan given the number of NBA games he attends.

Bhatia, a Canadian businessman, holds the title of the original superfan and rubs it in Goldstein’s face as he shows off the championship ring the Toronto Raptors gave him after winning the 2019 NBA Championship.

Watch the ad for yourself here:

Source: Google (YouTube)