Netflix says it will start charging you for ‘extra users’ next year

The days of freeloading off your parents’ or friends’ Netflix accounts could soon be over.

While we knew Netflix’s crackdown on account sharing has been coming for several months, until now, it’s been unclear when the hammer would finally drop. During its most recent quarterly earnings call, the streaming giant announced that it will start charging a monthly fee to accounts that share passwords in early 2023.

Netflix recently launched a pilot program for the feature in some regions worldwide that charges an additional fee for subaccounts listed in the ‘Who’s Watching’ section. It’s unclear how much Netflix plans to charge per additional user in Canada, but it will likely be in the range of $4 – $5.

According to its earnings report, the streaming platform bounced back with 2.4 million new subscribers in the third quarter after losing nearly 1 million earlier this year. Netflix recently revealed plans to launch a $5.99 per month ad-supported subscription tier on November 1st. In other Netflix-related news, the streaming platform recently confirmed that it’s “seriously” looking into launching a cloud gaming service.

In March, Netflix said that it had “no plans” to expand its initial password-sharing paywall test to Canada.

Via: CNET