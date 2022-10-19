Netflix says it’s currently developing 55 new games

Netflix is currently working on developing 55 new games, a recent investor letter reveals.

Some of the games are based on content created by Netflix, the letter details.

“We’re focused in the next few years on creating hit games that will take our game initiative to the next level. More generally, we see a big opportunity around content that crosses between TV or film and games.”

Launched less than a year ago, Netflix says the first year focused on establishing gaming infrastructure and examining how subscribers interact with games. The company plans to continue to grow in the area. “This will be a multi-year journey for us to learn how to please game players,” the letter states.

Earlier this week, the company confirmed it was “seriously” considering the launch of a cloud gaming platform, further hinting at the long-term growth Netflix has planned for games.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix