2K has announced that NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is now available on Apple Arcade. Those who start playing on October 28th will receive exclusive Devin Booker Nike Kobe 4 Proto MyPlayer to flex on the virtual court.

There’s a new ‘The Greatest’ mode that features 20 of the greatest NBA players from the current NBA season at launch with NBA commentary and NBA gameplay.

This title is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and is available on Apple Arcade for a monthly subscription of $4.99.

Source: Apple