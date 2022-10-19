Google to reportedly focus on hardware in bid to protect itself from Apple, U.S. regulators

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is betting on investing in Google’s devices as the best way to protect the company in a changing market.

Sources shared the details with The Information in the wake of developments that saw the iPhone take shares from Samsung, powered by Android. Antitrust regulators in the U.S. are also looking into Google’s deal with Apple that makes it the default search engine on Safari.

The publication reports Google is reportedly cutting back on investments in third-party hardware. Product development and software engineering staff have moved to work on Google-branded devices.

Google’s reported strategy change could explain the rash of developments and new products the company put forward, including its first smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch, and the Pixel 7 series.

