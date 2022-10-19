Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [October 19 – 26]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Noticeable price changes:
Get a credit of up to $1000 towards your new iPhone 14 when you trade in your phone
Ongoing deals:
Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $600 per line
Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans
Ultimate 40 and 40 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and Ultimate 45 and 50 in
main regions
Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
Buy a new phone online and save $50
Keep your business and all of its devices connected with plans starting at $10/mo
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad
Limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
Trade in your old device and save
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get Crave Mobile for 24 months
Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
Various phone accessories on sale
Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON
Save $20/mo. for every family member you add to your account
Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic
Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible
plans
Noticeable price changes:
Get iPhone 11 Pro, 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on Clearance.
Get the all-new Google Pixel 7
Ongoing deals:
Save up to $35 per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet when you pair with a Mobile plan. That’s up to $420 in savings
Save up to $25/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet
Get your certified pre-loved phones starting from just $3/month
Fido postpaid customers get new deals and giveaways, with Fido XTRA.
Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans
Tablets at $0 down and 0% with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account
Trade in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
Get the Google Pixel 6a at only $10/month, plus a JBL speaker as a bonus.
Ongoing deals:
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with 15GB Canada plan
Work from home seamlessly with the powerful Unlimited 400 Internet plan at just $70/month
TV 10 choices Sports option + Unlimited 60 Internet plan = all your sports and much more for only $114/month
For studies and entertainment, count on the performance of the Unlimited 60 Internet and save $12/month
Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone
With a TV or TV App plan, you can enjoy all Vrai and Club illico content as much as you want for 6 months
Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9,99/month your Videotron Mobile plan
Get 100 GB bonus per year along with $15 monthly savings with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plan
Add the TV App Basic service plan to any Internet plan for only $5 more per month
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Save big when you buy a new phone. It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
Noticeable price changes:
Score the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $10/month with the Tab.
Pre-order Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro now
New deals:
Get 20GB for only $65/month.
Ongoing deals:
For a limited time, get select Certified Pre-owned iPhones starting at $3/month with the Tab
For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill
Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month
Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
Noticeable price changes:
Pre-order the new Google Pixel 7 Pro starting from $39.13/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $9.13/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.
Trade in an eligible phone and enjoy a one time trade-in credit of up to $1,001 towards iPhone 14 of your choice with select plans.
Get iPhone 14 Pro for only $12.86/mo!
Ongoing deals:
Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year (up to $75 value).
Student mobile plans starting at just at $45/month in MB, SK & QC and $55/month in ON
For a limited time, add a Rogers Infinite mobile plan to your home services for just $60/mo and enjoy unlimited data, including 25GB of high-speed shareable data (ON)
Get Apple Watch Series 8 starting from $29.11/mo with financing and get your smartwatch plan free, both for 24 months when you activate on select plans
Score the ultimate Samsung S22 128GB + Galaxy Buds2 bundle for only $32.17/mo for 24 months with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan with Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.
Limited time offer on Infinite 20GB plan for $65/month and $45/month for additional lines in QC
Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year
Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first 3 months
Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan
Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans
Noticeable price changes:
Trade-in and save up to $690 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 device
Save up to $1560 on Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
Pre-order Pixel 7 series and save up to $150 with Trade-In
Make the moto g stylus 5G yours for only $10.17 per month
Get iPhone 14 family and save up to $880 with Trade-In
Enjoy AirPods Pro (2nd generation), a magical connection to your iPhone 14 Pro
Save up to $585 on a like-new iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back
Ongoing deals:
Save $180 on LivingWell Companion Go
Get iPhone 14 Pro and save up to $530 with Bring-It-Back
Bundle a new Apple Watch with Telus Health Companion from $54/month
iPhone 14 + Apple Watch SE Incredibly powerful together
Enjoy AirPods Pro on us when you get PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit Internet (BC &AB)
Get 50GB of high-speed CAN-U.S. data for $105 per mo Perfect for digital nomads and snowbirds alike
Get a FREE $400 Telus prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
Earn a reward worth $50 when you refer a friend to Telus
It’s only $10 extra per month to double your data
Save $40 on all SmartWear devices
Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month on select Unlimited plans
Join the Telus Exclusive Partner Program and save more
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
Noticeable price changes:
Great deals on certified pre-owned iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S10
New deals:
Get 5GB of 4G speed data for $40
Ongoing deals:
For a limited time, get a $30 bill credit when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned phone
For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15% of it back in points
Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points
Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online
Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone
Ongoing deals:
Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ as of your second anniversary date
500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up
250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
Noticeable price changes:
Get Certified Pre-loved : iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13, 13 Mini, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro max, 12 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, 20 + 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S22 and S22+
Get iPhone 11 for $28.25/mo for 24 months with Sweet Pay
New deals:
Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
Ongoing deals:
Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Province wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans
Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + free $50 visa prepaid card
Back to school value packed plan : 5GB for $35 when you bring your own phone. QC 8GB for $55/mo. when you bring your own phone
Hot offer. Get 25 Mbps for the same promo price as 10 Mbps + Get a $50 Visa prepaid card with $39/mo plan. Get $50 Visa Prepaid card with $50/mo, $53/mo & $70/mo internet plans
Internet + TV from $64/mo. plus get a $50 visa prepaid card
Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada wide $25 plan and with Unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan
Get TV starting from $25/mo in QC and $35 in ON
Get a new phone. Plans starting from $27/mo
The new Google Pixel 6a plus member benefits. Plus get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One
Add a line for $10/mo. and make calls and send messages with your Apple Watch SE and leave your phone at home
Limited time offer on $45 and $55/mo ($55 includes 15GB + Bonus 5GB of Data) data, talk & text plans
100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone
Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee
Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party
Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free
Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Noticeable price changes:
Get the new Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Plus add an unlimited data plan starting at $45/mo. with Digital Discount.
Activate any phone on a $35+/mo. plan and get a ZTE Grand X View 4 tablet with 4GB of data for $10/mo. for 24 months
Limited time offer on iPhone 12, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
Ongoing deals:
iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Plus – Pre-order now on Big Gig Unlimited data plans starting at 45/mo.
Get 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. for 12 months
Bring your own phone deals : 10GB for $30/mo. and 20GB for $40/mo
Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(20+5GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 30GB(20+10GB Bonus) for $60/mo, 35GB(15+20GB Bonus) for $70/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $75/mo
Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line
Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only
Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
New Deals:
Sign up for new wireless service or upgrade your device and save $10/month for 24 months when you select a new totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan.
Save $20/mo. off a totalSHARE Nationwide, totalSHARE Canada & U.S., or VIP 35 plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
Ongoing deals:
Save $10/mo. for 6 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Talk, Text + Data or Unlimited plans.
Upgrade your device and get 15 GB of data for just $85/mo.
Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free
Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular
Get 10% off when you buy 2 or 20% off when you buy 3 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers
Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV
Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time
Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.
Noticeable price changes:
Moto G Pure, G Power, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22, S22+, S21 FE 5G, S22 Ultra are on sale.
Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB is now available
Ongoing deals:
Bundle home services with Mobile and save $120/year
Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit
Family Share your Unlimited Data and save $1800 over 24 months
Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $15/month
Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile data plan online
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device
Order your Bundle anytime online get $200 welcome credit
Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans
Noticeable price changes:
TCL Flip 8GB is now available
Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months
Ongoing deals:
- Activate your first Fizz plan using the referral code of a friend and you’ll each get a $25 referral bonus
Mix & match your plans from $61/month
A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month
Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones
The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan
Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
Noticeable price changes:
Get a new iPhone 14 128GB on an Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE starting from $72/mo when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet
Ongoing deals:
Experience Fibre+ Gig speeds for only $99/mo and connect more devices with next-gen WiFi 6 tech
Bill credits with : Fibre + Internet and Fibre + Internet & TV
Order your plan online and save an extra $50
Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile
If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo
Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
Ongoing deals:
$25 off + free SIM Card with the purchase of a phone and a $50 top up
$25 off Sky Elite phone with a $50 top up plus Free SIM.
Ongoing deals:
Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
New deals:
Unlimited Québec-Wide Calling Plan (New 4G Plans)
Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit
Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan (New 4G Plans) – (ON, SK)
Ongoing deals:
Get talk, text and up to 8GB of data for $35/mo (includes 5GB bonus data) QC for 12 months
A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.
Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.
Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.
Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.