WhatsApp is working on a message edit button

Following in Twitter’s footsteps, WhatsApp is looking to add an edit button to the messaging app.

The new feature is rolling out in WhatsApp ‘Beta 2.22.22.14,’ as first shared by WABetaInfo.

With the addition of the ‘Edit’ feature, any messages that have been changed/fixed after being sent will be denoted with an “Edited” tag, as seen in the screenshot below:

Additionally, WhatsApp will give users precisely 15 minutes to edit a message, and the message may not appear to be edited for the recipient if they do not check the message within a specific amount of time (probably, a day or a little more, says WABetaInfo.)

The feature is currently under development, and we don’t have an estimate as to when the feature would widely roll out, however, it’s neat to see the most popular global mobile messenger app finally offering its users a way to rectify typos or wrongly worded texts.

Source: WABetaInfo