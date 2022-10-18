PS5 DualSense Edge controller will cost $199 USD, but no word yet on Canadian release

PlayStation has revealed pricing and release timing for the DualSense Edge, its response to Xbox’s high-end ‘Elite’ gaming controller.

In a blog post, the company confirmed that the high-end PS5 controller will cost $199.99 USD (approximately $275 CAD). For context, the current Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is $229.99 in Canada. DualSense Edge replacement stick modules will cost an additional $19.99 USD (about $27.50 CAD).

However, there’s no word yet on whether the controller will actually come to Canada. While PlayStation says it will launch “globally” on January 26th, only the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg were specifically mentioned. Pre-orders in those countries will be available through direct.playstation.com, an official online PlayStation store that doesn’t service Canada.

PlayStation says the DualSense Edge will be sold “at other participating retailers” starting February 23rd, 2023, although it’s unclear whether any of these will be in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to PlayStation regarding Canadian availability and pricing and will update this story once a response has been received.

In any case, the DualSense Edge is a notable device from PlayStation, as it’s the company’s first official “Elite-style” controller. Previously, the gaming giant has let third parties like Scuf make their own pro PlayStation gamepads.

The DualSense Edge sports a variety of features to let players customize their gaming experience, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, swappable control profiles and more. As a PS5 controller, the DualSense Edge also sports haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

For context, here’s everything that’s included with the DualSense Edge wireless controller:

USB braided cable

two standard caps

two high dome caps

two low dome caps

two half dome back buttons

two lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

It remains to be seen what the build quality of the controllers will be. Although Xbox’s Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is indeed cheaper than the DualSense Edge, it’s also suffered from a number of issues. For instance, MobileSyrup‘s Patrick O’Rourke has had to replace the gamepad numerous times due to malfunctioning buttons or intermittent disconnection.

Hopefully, the DualSense Edge is more durable.

Source: PlayStation