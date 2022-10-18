Pixel 7/7 Pro free Google One VPN coming in December

Google’s fancy new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro arrived with a ton of new features, but a few won’t actually arrive until later this year. One of the more notable delayed features is the free VPN, but thanks to a support document, we now know it’ll come to Canada in December.

As spotted by 9to5Google, a Google One support document, ‘VPN by Google One’ will be available for free to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices starting December 2022:

“As of December 2022, *Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro consumers can access VPN by Google One at no extra cost on those devices through the Google One app without a Google One subscription. All other Google One membership benefits are sold separately.”

Moreover, the support document includes a list of countries where VPN by Google One is supported. That list includes Canada, so Canadian Pixel 7/7 Pro owners should get access to the feature.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news. The support document goes on to note that current Google One premium members who already have access to VPN by Google One won’t see an impact on “the price or benefits of Google One Premium plans.” In other words, if you already pay for a 2TB or higher Google One plan, which includes the VPN service, you’re not getting any discount on your One plan for using the free VPN from the Pixel 7/7 Pro.

Additionally, there will be some limits to VPN availability depending on your Google account. According to the support document, Workspace and some supervised accounts (such as child accounts) aren’t eligible for the free VPN.

As 9to5 points out, it seems odd that the VPN by Google One feature won’t arrive until December, given that it already exists and works for people with 2TB+ Google One plans. The publication posits there could be some level of deeper integration between Pixel 7/7 Pro devices and the Google One VPN, which is why there’s the delay.

However, it could just be that Google’s trying to beef up its December Pixel feature drop with a few more goodies. The feature drop is expected to bring Android 13 QPR1 with some small changes like animated Quick Settings tiles and a change to the media player scrub bar, among other things. Clear Calling is set to arrive in the future, although it’s not clear if it’ll be with the feature drop or not.

Google brought VPN by Google One to Canada in August 2021, and earlier this year it expanded to iOS earlier this year.

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google