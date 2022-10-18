Ontario’s Peel Region warns citizens of COVID-19 vaccination phishing texts

Ontario’s Peel Region is warning residents that a new COVID-related phishing message is circulating.

‼️ Important ‼️ It's come to our attention that spam/phishing text messages are circulating, falsely claiming that recipients will get paid for their COVID-19 vaccinations. These text messages are FAKE. So, please don't share personal information or open any links.❌ pic.twitter.com/xIdxljIllu — Peel Region (@regionofpeel) October 18, 2022

The Region of Peel has turned to Twitter to notify residents of a phishing/spam text circulating that claims recipients can get paid for COVID-19 vaccinations. The region warns recipients not to open links or send personal information to these texts.

The texts are fake, and you will not get paid for COVID-19 vaccinations.

This isn’t the first COVID-19 scam we’ve experienced. Back in 2021, the Canadian Centre of Cyber Security noted that many cybercriminals used the ongoing pandemic as a way to lure victims to visit fake websites, apps and open email attachments.

Source: @regionofpeel