Ontario’s Peel Region warns citizens of COVID-19 vaccination phishing texts

These texts are fake -- you won't get money from COVID-19 vaccinations

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 18, 20223:56 PM EDT
Ontario’s Peel Region is warning residents that a new COVID-related phishing message is circulating.

The Region of Peel has turned to Twitter to notify residents of a phishing/spam text circulating that claims recipients can get paid for COVID-19 vaccinations. The region warns recipients not to open links or send personal information to these texts.

The texts are fake, and you will not get paid for COVID-19 vaccinations.

This isn’t the first COVID-19 scam we’ve experienced. Back in 2021, the Canadian Centre of Cyber Security noted that many cybercriminals used the ongoing pandemic as a way to lure victims to visit fake websites, apps and open email attachments.

Source: @regionofpeel

