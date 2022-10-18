Microsoft laying off hundreds of staff in various departments

Tech giant Microsoft is laying off hundreds of employees.

According to Axios, one of the multiple news organizations that confirmed the layoffs, the figure sits under 1,000.

Business Insider states the layoffs impact a variety of departments, including Xbox and government tech.

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead,” Microsoft told Axios.

Microsoft follows in the footsteps of various other tech companies that announced similar staffing cuts, including Snap and Shopify.

Source: Axios, Business Insider