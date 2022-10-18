Instagram working on Myspace-like ability to add a song to profiles

Instagram is bringing back one of the best aspects of the 2003 social network, Myspace.

The once-beloved site offered several cool features, like allowing users to customize their profile through HTML script and adding music to their page that automatically plays.

According to well-known leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working on a feature that will allow users to select a song for their profile. Unlike Myspace, the track probably won’t automatically start playing when viewing your account. Instead, it will likely consist of a quick look or link to your favourite song.

It’s worth mentioning that rumours indicate Meta-owned Instagram is only testing out this feature and that it may never make it to the public version of the app.

Source: @alex193a