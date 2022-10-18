Samsung Galaxy S23 leak suggests device will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S23 leak.

The latest comes from Yogesh Brar, a regular tipster.

In a tweet, Brar lays out the spec list, stating the device will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC chip and the Android 13-based One UI 5. The battery will also see a slight upgrade to 3,900mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S23

(rumoured) – 6.1" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

– Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)

– Front Cam: 10MP

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Android 13, OneUI 5

– 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired, 15W wireless charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 18, 2022

Previous leaks stated the width of the device’s middle frame will increase, and the Ultra variant will support an ‘HP2’ 200-megapixel camera sensor.

However, only time will tell if any of this turns out to be true.

Source: Yogesh Brar