Apple reveals redesigned entry-level iPad with USB-C and new colours

Alongside its M2-powered iPad Pro and refreshed Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple has also revealed an entirely redesigned 10.9-inch 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution entry-level iPad with more squared-off edges.

Apple’s new base-level iPad (2022) offers a side Touch ID button, USB-C and new colours, including ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Silver’ and ‘Yellow.’ Since the new tablet features Touch ID built into its power button, it no longer includes a front-facing physical Touch ID button like its predecessor. The iPad also utilizes Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and not the M2 like its Pro counterpart. This is the same processor that the original redesigned iPad Air (2022) offered.

On the camera side, the new iPad features a 12-megapixel ultrawide front-facing camera and an updated 12-megapixel rear shooter. The twist with the new ultra-wide is that the tablet features landscape orientation, a first for the iPad line. This makes the camera better for video calls.

It’s worth noting that the tablet still only supports the 1st-gen Apple Pencil and not the newer 2nd-gen Apple Pencil despite offering a USB-C port. This means that you’ll need to use an included USB-C-to-Apple Pencil adapter to charge the stylus. Apple has also refreshed its Magic Keyboard Folio Case to include full-sized keys (including function keys) and a trackpad. In sense, the new $329 Folio Case looks like a lower-end version of the pricey Magic Keyboard.

Other new features include Wi-Fi 6 and 5G on the cellular model.

Apple’s new iPad is available to order now and launches on October 26th. It starts at $599 for the Wi-Fi-only version and $799 for the Wi-Fi + celluar.

Image credit: Apple

