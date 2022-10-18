Apple officially reveals M2-powered 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple Pencil hover

Following months of rumours, Apple has quietly revealed its M2-powered 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022).

The new tablets offer the same M2 chip featured in the MacBook Air (2022) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022). Alongside the refreshed processor, Apple’s high-end tablet can now detect the Apple Pencil when it’s hovering up to 12mm over the tablet’s display, opening up new possibilities for interacting with iPadOS. Apple says its new Apple Pencil hover feature will also be available in third-party apps.

The jump from the M1 to the M2 chip offers a 15 percent performance boost, according to Apple, thanks to the processor’s eight cores. On the GPU side, the M2 offers 35 percent faster graphics performance, and the tablet is capable of 40 percent more operations per second than the M1.

Other new features include Wi-Fi 6E support, which allows download speeds of up to 2.4Gb/s, 5G support in the cellular version and, of course, all of the new features set to launch alongside iOS 16, including lockscreen widgets, ‘Live Activities,’ stylized date and time and more.

The 11-inch 128GB iPad Pro starts at $1,099, and the 12.9-inch 128GB iPad Pro starts at $1,499 in Canada. Both tablets can be pre-ordered now and are available on October 26th. iPadOS 16 launches on October 24th.

Alongside the new iPad Pro, Apple also revealed a redesigned 10.9-inch iPad and a refreshed Apple TV 4K.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

