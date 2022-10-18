Apple’s dongle life continues with the $10 USB-C-to-Lightning adapter

It’s important to mention Apple not making its new entry-level iPad compatible with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil is a perplexing decision.

Nevertheless, here we are.

The new 10th-gen iPad features a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, which means that an adapter is required to charge the 1st-gen Apple Pencil with the device because it doesn’t offer a built-in magnetic wireless charger like the iPad Pro.

While new 1st-gen Apple Pencils feature the USB-C-to-Apple Pencil Adapter in the box, current owners of the stylus will need to purchase an adapter to charge it with the new 10.9-inch iPad.

Apple even mentions this rather complicated setup in the fine print of its base-level iPad announcement:

“A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation). For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately.”

In Canada, this new adapter costs $10 when sold separately.

To be fair, Apple has always offered a separate Lightning adapter for charging with the 1st-gen Apple Pencil. This new USB-C-to-Apple Pencil Adapter (which is really just a USB-C-to-Lightning adapter) is just an updated version of that accessory.

Still, it’s unclear why Apple seems intent on keeping the 1st-gen Apple Pencil around, especially when it was released nearly seven years ago, back in 2017.

With the iPhone’s switch to USB-C looming, we’ll likely see a lot more of this adapter in the coming years.

The dongle life continues.

Image credit: Apple