Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot bundles are up to 50 percent off

Following up on the big 2-day Prime Early Access Sale last week, Amazon has continued to discount some of its popular products. This time around, the Alexa-enabled Echo Show and Echo Dot has been bundled with a number of other smart home devices, such as Blink, Ring and eero Mesh Wifi Routers.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada