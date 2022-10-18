4K Chromecast with Google TV gets Android 12 update

Android 12 is now rolling out to the 4K Chromecast with Google TV, reports 9to5Google. The operating system update reached the more affordable HD model earlier this month.

The update comes in at 722MB and “upgrades Android TV OS from 10 to 12.” Additionally, it brings the July 2022 security patch to the device. Further, it comes with a privacy update that lets you disable or enable the camera and mic access for all apps. And it comes with user settings that let you control HDR format and surround sound with the ability to match content frame rate.

The release notes include:

Upgrades Android TV OS from 10 to 12

Additional user settings lets you control HDR format and surround sound

New! Match content frame rate allows you to switch between refresh rates

Increased Security and Privacy

New camera and mic privacy toggles let you disable or enable camera/mic access for all apps

Android security patch level has been updated to July 2022

Other bug fixes and performance improvements

To download the update, head to your profile avatar in the top right corner > Settings > Systems > About > System update.

Source: 9to5Google