Twitter launches new emojis for all NHL teams for 2022/2023 season

Twitter has launched new emojis for all 32 NHL teams to commemorate the 2022-2023 hockey season.

These emojis will be active through the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here are the team hashtags for the Eastern Conference:

Metropolitan Division

#LetsGoCanes #CBJ #NJDevils #Isles #NYR #FueledByPhilly #LetsGoPens #ALLCAPS



Atlantic Division

#GoBolts

#GoHabsGo

#GoSensGo

#LeafsForever

#TimeToHunt

#NHLBruins

#LetsGoBuffalo

#RedWings

Here are the Western Conference hashtags:

Central Division

#Blackhawks

#mnwild

#Smashville

#stlblues

#Yotes

#GoJetsGo

#GoAvsGo

#TexasHockey

Pacific Division

#LetsGoDucks

#Flames

#LetsGoOilers

#GoKingsGo

#Canucks

#SJSharks

#SeaKraken

#VegasBorn

Additionally, Twitter revealed the NHL team and player accounts with the most mentions during the 2021/2022 season (regular season playoffs), with some Canadians featured.

Teams

New York Rangers (@NYRangers)

Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche)

Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)

Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning)

Pittsburgh Penguins (@Penguins)

Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes)

Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins)

Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights)

Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL)

Players

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (@AM34)

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (@ovi8)

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (@cmcdavid97)

Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators (@28CGiroux)

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (@TZegras11)

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (@43_Kadri)

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (@EvanderKane_9)

Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights (@RobinLehner)

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (@Marner93)

Cale Maker, Colorado Avalanche (@CMakar8)

The 2022-23 NHL season began in North America on October 11th with the New York Rangers hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning. You can find more on the schedule here.

Image credit: NHL