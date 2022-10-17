fbpx
Twitter launches new emojis for all NHL teams for 2022/2023 season

All 32 teams will be represented by the emojis through the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Oct 17, 20229:01 PM EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs players in the rink

Twitter has launched new emojis for all 32 NHL teams to commemorate the 2022-2023 hockey season.

These emojis will be active through the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here are the team hashtags for the Eastern Conference:

Metropolitan Division

    • #LetsGoCanes
    • #CBJ
    • #NJDevils
    • #Isles
    • #NYR
    • #FueledByPhilly
    • #LetsGoPens
    • #ALLCAPS

Atlantic Division

  • #GoBolts
  • #GoHabsGo
  • #GoSensGo
  • #LeafsForever
  • #TimeToHunt
  • #NHLBruins
  • #LetsGoBuffalo
  • #RedWings

Here are the Western Conference hashtags:

Central Division

#Blackhawks
#mnwild
#Smashville
#stlblues
#Yotes
#GoJetsGo
#GoAvsGo
#TexasHockey

Pacific Division

  • #LetsGoDucks
  • #Flames
  • #LetsGoOilers
  • #GoKingsGo
  • #Canucks
  • #SJSharks
  • #SeaKraken
  • #VegasBorn

Additionally, Twitter revealed the NHL team and player accounts with the most mentions during the 2021/2022 season (regular season playoffs), with some Canadians featured.

Teams

  • New York Rangers (@NYRangers)
  • Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)
  • Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins (@Penguins)
  • Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes)
  • Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)
  • Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins)
  • Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights)
  • Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL)

Players

  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (@AM34)
  • Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (@ovi8)
  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (@cmcdavid97)
  • Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators (@28CGiroux)
  • Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (@TZegras11)
  • Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (@43_Kadri)
  • Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (@EvanderKane_9)
  • Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights (@RobinLehner)
  • Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (@Marner93)
  • Cale Maker, Colorado Avalanche (@CMakar8)

The 2022-23 NHL season began in North America on October 11th with the New York Rangers hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning. You can find more on the schedule here.

Image credit: NHL

