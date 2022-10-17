Elon Musk sold $2 million worth of ‘Burnt Hair’ cologne in 24 hours

Elon Musk is now entering the fragrance industry with an “Omnigender” cologne name ‘Burnt Hair,’ proving yet again that his fanboys will buy anything with his name on it.

“The finest fragrance on Earth!” and “The Essence of Repugnant Desire” is what Musk and his Boring Company describe the cologne as.

The cologne is available for $141 in Canada, with a $50 shipping charge, bringing the total to $191. The amount can be paid with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum and stablecoins such as Dai, USDC, BUSD and more.

Since the cologne hasn’t shipped yet (ships in Q1 2023), we don’t really know if it actually smells like burnt hair. It would be funny if it actually does, because the bottles would live on as collector’s item as I doubt anyone would want to spray that on themselves

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

“Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter,” Tweeted Musk. According to VanityFair, the world’s richest man sold over $2 million (roughly $2.7 million CAD) worth of ‘Burnt Hair’ within the first 24 hours of its release, which is pocket change considering his massive $44 billion USD (roughly $60 billion CAD) bid to acquire Twitter.

For those out of the Twitter vs. Elon Musk loop, in early October, Musk announced that he is ready to acquire Twitter for the original $44 billion price. Subsequently, Musk said that he needs some time to get the funding required in order.

Following the deal revival, the Twitter vs. Musk trial that was initially set to take place on October 17th has now been postponed to sometime in November, while Musk has until October 28th to close the deal, according to Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court.

This isn’t the first time Musk is selling products that he has no business selling. Back in 2018, Musk’s Boring Company started selling a flamethrower, whereas more recently, in 2020, Musk’s Tesla listed short shorts for $69.420 with the Tesla logo in front with “S3XY” across the back.

Source: Vanity Fair