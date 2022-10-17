Apple starts selling refurbished Studio Display in Canada

Apple’s website now offers refurbished Apple Studio Displays in its Canadian online store starting at $1,699.
This saves customers looking for Studio Displays $300 off their purchase.
Here’s the pricing:
- Standard glass, Tilt-adjustable stand: $1,699, Save $300
Standard glass, Tilt- and height-adjustable stand: $2,119, Save $380
Nano-texture glass, Tilt-adjustable stand: $2,039, Save $360
Nano-texture glass, Tilt- and height-adjustable stand: $2,459, Save $440
The Studio Display features a webcam, a 27-inch display that can hit 600 nits of brightness and a 5K resolution. There’s also an A13 Bionic chipset to power the desktop.
The Studio Display went on sale back on March 18th.
For more on the Studio Display, check out our in-depth look at the monitor.
Via: iPhone in Canada