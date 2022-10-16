Netflix is adding a $5.99 per month ad tier — are you interested?

Netflix is introducing an ad-supported subscription tier on November 1st that costs $5.99 per month.

‘Basic with Ads’ features access to the majority of Netflix’s catalogue, but there are “a limited number of movies, and TV shows that won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.” Meanwhile, an average of four to five minutes of ads will run per hour, both before and during a movie or TV show. They’ll last for 15 or 30 seconds.

This new low-cost membership only supports up to 720p (HD) streaming quality, and you won’t be able to download content.

To compare with the current options:

Netflix Basic — $9.99/month, up to 720p (this is now the standard quality for Basic, up from 480p), can only stream on one screen at the same time

Netflix Standard — $16.49/month, up to 1080p, can stream on up to two screens at the same time

Netflix Premium — $20.99/month, up to Ultra HD (4K HDR), can stream on up to four screens at the same time

What do you think of Netflix’s new ad tier are you interested in switching over on November 1st? Let us know in the comments below.