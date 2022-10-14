Amazon Prime Members purchased over 100 million items in latest 2-day sale

Amazon announced that its first annual ‘Prime Early Access Sale‘ was a success and kicked off the holiday season in the right direction.

The online retailer stated its Prime Members ordered more than 100 million items from Amazon’s selling partners.

Some of the best sellers from the Top 100 deals list were MacBook Air M1; Peloton Bike; Bose earbuds and headphones; Casper pillows and toppers; and Shark hair dryers, vacuums, and air purifiers. Some of the best-selling items on Amazon worldwide were Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

“Our Prime Early Access Sale was a great kickoff to the holidays, and the best part is that it’s only the beginning. Customers will find millions of must-have deals throughout the season that will help them continue to save money on gifts for loved ones,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores. “We know our employees, vendors, and selling partners show incredible dedication to delivering a great experience during the holidays, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to serving customers during this special time of the year.”

Amazon noted that more deals are coming, specifically including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon’s Prime membership in Canada costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year. A Prime Students membership costs $4.99 per month.