Uber shares insights about Canadian partying habits

Uber Canada has shared a new nightlife index that highlights some of the wildest party cities in the nation.

The index takes into account data from Uber rides and Uber Eats orders to decipher which Canadian cities party the hardest, when they party, the top hangover foods across the country, and the most unexpected hangover food orders.

Ontarians appear to be partying the most, with five of the top 10 party cities based on the volume of rides between 10pm and 2pm being located in Ontario.

Check out the top 10 party cities in the nation below:

London Toronto Kitchener-Waterloo Kingston Saskatoon Vancouver Winnipeg Regina Edmonton Ottawa

On average, the fourth quarter of 2021 was the most active, based on the volume of rides between 10pm and 2am. Check out the dates when Canadians were out and about late night below:

Saturday, October 30th, 2021 Saturday, December 11th, 2021 Sunday, October 31st, 2021 Saturday, December 4th, 2021 Saturday, November 27th, 2021

Contrary to popular belief, junk food isn’t a remedy for hangovers, though that didn’t stop Canadians from ordering greasy delicacies during early Saturday and Sunday mornings:

Burger Breakfast wrap Nuggets Chicken sandwich Hashbrown

On the other hand, most unexpected hangover foods ordered through Uber Eats in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday include:

Coconut cake Potato salad Slushie Chili Strawberry cream cheese pie

Image credit: Shutterstock