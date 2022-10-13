SkipTheDishes expands alcohol delivery to Saskatchewan

Food delivery app SkipTheDishes announced on October 12th that it is extending its alcohol delivery service to Saskatchewan, allowing residents to order from more than 60 alcohol vendors and restaurant partners across the province.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion of alcohol delivery across Canada with the launch in Saskatchewan,” said Steve Puchala, senior vice president of growth & restaurant success at SkipTheDishes.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the category since we began offering this service to our customers, and we’re proud to provide this additional revenue opportunity for our restaurant partners across the province.”

According to Skip, the couriers who deliver the alcohol must be Smart Serve-certified and serve alcohol to only customers aged 19 and over. Further, couriers are required to confirm that a customer’s ID matches the name on their Skip profile. Lastly, if the person who placed the order appears too intoxicated, can not provide a valid ID, or is buying alcohol for a minor, the delivery will be cancelled.

Customers in Saskatchewan can order alcohol between 4pm CST and 11pm CST.

Via: SaskToday