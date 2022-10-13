Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are now officially available in Canada

Today is finally the day. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are now available in Canada. Even though some people who pre-ordered the device got it a day or two early.

The Pixel 7 comes in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ or ‘Lemongrass,’ while the Pixel 7 Pro comes in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow,’ or ‘Hazel.’

The Pixel Watch comes in ‘Matte Black / Obsidian,’ ‘Polished Silver / Charcoal,’ ‘Polished Silver / Chalk,’ or ‘Champagne Gold / Hazel’ (the first colour refers to the stainless steel case colour, while the second is the band colour).

Below are all of the prices for Google’s new devices:

Pixel Watch bands start at $69.99, while the charger starts at $39.99.

If you want to learn more about carrier pricing, check out our carrier availability story.

Also, if you want to make an informed choice before buying any of these three devices, we have three reviews focused on Google’s new devices:

