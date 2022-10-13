fbpx
Multiple Switch games are on sale right now

Get Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition for $33.74 (regularly $134.99)

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Oct 13, 20227:02 PM EDT
Nintendo’s latest eShop sale offers several top Switch games, including Metroid Dread, Immortals Fenyx Rising, WarioWare: Get It Together and more are on sale.

Below are some notable deals from the sale:

Check out other Nintendo Switch titles on sale at the eShop here. The sale ends on October 25th.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo

