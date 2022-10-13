Google Meet auto transcription now available to Education users

After adding Auto-transcription for Google Meet calls for Workspace users, Google is now expanding the feature to its Education users, as reported by Android Police.

The feature, which automatically transcribes a conference or a lecture, can be especially useful for students who need to take down notes to revisit later. Similarly, teachers can also obtain these transcripts and share them with students who might have been absent during the day.

The transcript would be available to the recording user in the form 0f a Google Doc, and will be saved in the “Meet Recordings” folder in Google Drive, similar to meeting recordings. Upon joining, all members of the call will be notified that the meeting is being transcribed, as seen in the screenshot below:

Google announced the feature expansion at Google Cloud Next ‘22 event.

It’s worth noting that the feature is only available for Google Meet users on desktop and laptop in English. The feature will be on by default and can be configured at the group, domain, or organization level.

Learn more about Google Meet auto transcription here.

Source: Google, Via: AndroidPolice