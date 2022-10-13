fbpx
Gaming

Fallout 3 will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove are also free to claim until October 20

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Oct 13, 20228:07 PM EDT
Fallout 3 wanderer with dog

Critically acclaimed action-RPG Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition will soon be free to download from the Epic Games Store.

The two titles will replace Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, both of which are free to download until Thursday, October 20th. Both new games are expected to be available to download for free until October 27th.

2022 marks the Fallout franchise’s 25th anniversary, and what better time to distribute one of the best open-world RPG titles for users to enjoy?

Evoland is also an RPG, developed by Shiro Games. The title takes you through multiple eras of gaming, starting off with black and white graphics, to a pixelated world and all the way to a full-blown 3D RPG title, featuring active time battles, real-time boss fights and plenty of humour and references to several classic games.

 

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: Epic Games Store

Comments