Shazam iOS app now offers exclusive artist wallpapers for iPhone and Apple Watch

A new Shazam update is bringing exclusive and downloadable artist wallpapers for iPhone and the Apple Watch directly to the Shazam app.

Found by @SteveMoser and shared by 9to5Mac, it appears that the wallpapers are photos of the artists taken during concerts.

They’ve been sharing these in their Twitter account recently https://t.co/gcvyWUoT6B — Jayden Thompson (@thompsonrjayden) October 12, 2022

Currently, artist Tai Verdes is one of the first to add exclusive wallpapers to Shazam to promote his “HDTV Tour.”

While the feature doesn’t seem to be live in my Shazam app, 9to5Mac says when you open an artist page on the app, you’ll see a new “Exclusive Downloads” section where you can find free downloadable wallpapers and Watch Faces. “The app provides a nice preview of how the wallpaper will look on the lock screen of the iPhone and on the Apple Watch,” wrote the publication.

It’s worth noting that these wallpapers are provided by the artist to Shazam/Apple, so it might take a while before you can find exclusive wallpapers of your favourite artist on the app.

Download the Shazam app for your iPhone here.

Image credit: @taiverdes

Source: 9to5Mac