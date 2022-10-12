Microsoft reveals new Audio Dock, Presenter+ and Adaptive Accessories

Alongside its new Surface Pro 9 , Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 2+, Microsoft also revealed a new Audio Dock, Presenter+ and several Adaptive Accessories.

Let’s take a look at each new device:

Audio Dock

The Audio Dock features an HDMI port, 2x USB-c ports, a USB-A port and power pass-through. It’s also capable of allowing two monitors to be connected to it via HDMI or USB-C. Other features include dual forward-facing, noise-reducing microphones and a built-in speaker that features a 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeter.

It’s worth noting that the accessory’s HDMI 2.0 port only supports 4K at 60Hz.

Presenter+

During its keynote, Microsoft also revealed its new Presenter+, a TV remote-like device designed to make presentations an easier process.

The device allows you to move forward or backward during your presentation, a status light indicating when your mic is on, and direct integration with Microsoft Teams. Bluetooth range is up to 10 metres, and it has six days of battery life.

Adaptive Accessories

This new line features multiple products, including the Adaptive Mouse, Hub and Buttons. The Adaptive Mouse features a mouse core, tail extension and thumb support, and allows users to swap out the accessories depending on their preferred design.

On the other hand, the new Adaptive Button line includes a joystick-like device, a dedicated mute button and standard buttons. All of these accessories work with Microsoft’s new Adaptive Hub. Up to three accessories (or four Adaptive buttons) can be plugged into the adaptive hub via USB-C or connected wirelessly.

It’s unclear how much these accessories cost or when they’ll release in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Microsoft for more information.

