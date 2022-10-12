Apple Music is now available on Xbox

Apple Music has launched on Xbox consoles.

An app for the music streaming service can now be downloaded from the Xbox Store on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Once downloaded, you can listen to music in the background, even when playing games.

This comes nearly one year after the Apple Music app launched on PlayStation 5. Spotify has been available on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 since the consoles launched in November 2020.

In Canada, Apple Music costs $9.99/month for an Individual membership and $14.99/month for a Family plan. The service is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $15.95/month and include services like Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.