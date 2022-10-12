Apple Music, TV and iCloud Photos integration coming soon to Windows

At its annual Surface event, Microsoft announced that Windows users will soon be able to download two native Apple TV and Apple Music applications on their Windows machines.

Until now, Windows users have had to use either the Apple TV web application to watch their favourite TV shows and movies, or the web app or iTunes app to access their music.

According to Microsoft, users will be able to download the two native apps directly from the Microsoft Store sometime in 2023, with Beta releases for both apps launching soon. Additionally, Apple Music is now available for Xbox users to access.

Further, an upcoming Windows 11 update will integrate iCloud photos directly into your Windows machine’s Photos app, allowing users to browse through their iPhone photos and videos directly on their Windows PC. Users on PC would need to download the iCloud app and log in with their credentials to sync the images and videos.

The Photos app update is rolling out now to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, with a wider rollout scheduled for November.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft