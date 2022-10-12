Save up to $25 on six Nintendo Switch exclusives

Nintendo of Canada is offering up to $25 off six Switch exclusives.
From October 11th to 12th, you can snag the following games at discounted prices, exclusively from Amazon:
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity — $67.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD — $66.99 (regularly $79.99)
- New Pokémon Snap — $70.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Nintendo Switch Sports — $54.95 (regularly $64.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury — $69.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
Additionally, you can buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $79.95 and get its Happy Home Designer expansion at no additional cost ($33 value).
