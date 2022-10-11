fbpx
Xbox reveals new ‘Lunar Shift Special Edition’ wireless controller

Razer is also selling a matching charging stand

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Oct 11, 202211:36 AM EDT
Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox Wireless Controller, and it’s all about the moon.

The special edition gamepad, dubbed ‘Lunar Shift,’ has a silver-gold shimmer and rubberized gray and black swirl grips. It’s also got a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and back-case. All in all, it looks like Marvel’s Moon Knight.

Like all of Xbox’s other modern wireless controllers, the Lunar Shift can be connected to Xbox consoles, PC and mobile devices. It’s priced at $79.99 on the Microsoft Store.

Xbox has also teamed up with Razer to offer a matching Lunar Shift Universal Quick Charging Stand for $50.99. You can order that from Razer’s website.

Source: Xbox

