Meta likely to reveal long-awaited ‘Project Cambria’ at Connect today

Meta’s Meta Connect 2022 is scheduled to kick off today at 1pm ET/10am PT, and we’re confident that we’ll finally get a look at the company’s often-rumoured ‘Project Cambria’ VR (Virtual Reality) headset.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will open the event with a keynote at 1pm ET. “He’ll share updates on the VR developer ecosystem, [Meta’s] progress building toward the metaverse, and Project Cambria, our new high-end VR headset with mixed reality,” reads the company’s press release.

Previous leaks have suggested that Meta could release a total of four VR headsets before 2024, with the first being Project Cambria, which reportedly is a mixed-reality headset, instead of being limited to virtual reality. He described the headset as a “premium device” and claims it features “improved ergonomics and full-colour passthrough mixed reality.”

If the reported timeline is to be believed, following Project Cambria, Meta will release a new low-end version of its Quest headset in 2023, followed by new refreshed versions of both Project Cambria and Quest in 2024.

Big news coming on Tuesday at Meta Connect 👀 Virtual reality, mixed reality, the future of social presence in the metaverse—don’t miss it! https://t.co/PSH9NOJsFj — Meta (@Meta) October 7, 2022

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg said that Project Cambria will come this year, and will be focused on ” work use cases and eventually replacing your laptop or work setup.”

Considering that the Meta Quest 2 starts at $609.99 in Canada, expect the new headset to cost the same or more. You can stream the event live directly from the Reality Labs Facebook page, or you can watch it in the Meta Horizon Worlds.

Image credit: Meta

Source: Meta