Google Fit rolls out Health Connect support

Google Fit has added the ability to ‘Sync with Health Connect.’

Included with ‘version 2.89’ of the app, the feature Health Connects lets you share stats like calories, heart rate and body measurements between Fit and other apps.

Once Fit reads a data type, it will store it in your Google Account alongside all other Fit data. It will then collectively analyze this data to provide recommendations and insights

This functionality will be further explained through a ‘Get started’ card once you update the app if you need more information.

You can download Google Fit in the Play Store here.