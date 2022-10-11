Amazon devices are up to 67 percent off for ‘Prime Early Access Sale’

Following the slew of deals last week, Amazon has one-upped itself and continued to slash prices of its own hardware for its “Prime Early Access Sale.”
Below you’ll find deals on all Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo Show, Echo Dot, Echo Auto, Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks:
- Up to 50% off Blink Smart Home Security Cameras
- Up to 50% off Fire TV Stick devices
- Up to 27% off Kindle E-readers
- Up to $183 off Kindle E-reader bundles
- Up to 42% off Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
- Up to 21% off Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Up to 55% off Echo Show devices
- Up to 67% off Echo Dot devices
- Up to 31% off Ring doorbells and cameras
- 64% off Echo Auto
- 16% off Echo Dot (5th Gen) bundle with eero mesh WiFi router
Image credit: Amazon